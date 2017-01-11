Eighteen-year-olds will now be able to apply for house lots

Eighteen-year-olds will be allowed to apply for house lots and once approved lots would be allocated when they turn 21, according to the Central Housing and Planning Authority end-of-year report. Delivering the report, Minister in the Ministry of Communities, Valerie Adams-Patterson said that in February last year, she had pointed out that 18-year-olds were not eligible to apply for house lots and she held consultations on the matter.

