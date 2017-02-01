Date First Published January, 21, 1989
PRIME MINISTER Hamilton Green this week dealt with corrupt practises, constancy and priorities at the City Council when he delivered the main address at the conference of emA ployees of the MuniA cipality of GeorgeA town. Mr Green read parts of a letter which he received and which he said, told of the behaviour of some members of the City Constabulary.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Stabroek News.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|GUYANA: Govt Complicity With Drug Ring Aired in... (Aug '09)
|Apr '16
|INSPECTOR
|8
|U.S. oil giant adds fuel to Venezuela-Guyana te... (Jun '15)
|Feb '16
|embellished
|9
|Guyana To Raise Border Issue At CARICOM Summit (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|embellished
|2
|Vincent Teekah - the murder we know nothing of (Feb '08)
|Feb '16
|GTsuperman
|61
|Mendocino County history: Tim Stoen authors boo... (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Here Is One
|3
|Guyana reaffirms Palestinian statehood and Arab... (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|inspector
|1
|Four injured in collision near Camp Ayanganna (Oct '15)
|Nov '15
|inspector
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC