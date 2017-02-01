Date First Published January, 21, 1989

Date First Published January, 21, 1989

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jan 20 Read more: Stabroek News

PRIME MINISTER Hamilton Green this week dealt with corrupt practises, constancy and priorities at the City Council when he delivered the main address at the conference of emA ployees of the MuniA cipality of GeorgeA town. Mr Green read parts of a letter which he received and which he said, told of the behaviour of some members of the City Constabulary.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Stabroek News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News GUYANA: Govt Complicity With Drug Ring Aired in... (Aug '09) Apr '16 INSPECTOR 8
News U.S. oil giant adds fuel to Venezuela-Guyana te... (Jun '15) Feb '16 embellished 9
News Guyana To Raise Border Issue At CARICOM Summit (Feb '16) Feb '16 embellished 2
News Vincent Teekah - the murder we know nothing of (Feb '08) Feb '16 GTsuperman 61
News Mendocino County history: Tim Stoen authors boo... (Dec '15) Dec '15 Here Is One 3
News Guyana reaffirms Palestinian statehood and Arab... (Nov '15) Nov '15 inspector 1
News Four injured in collision near Camp Ayanganna (Oct '15) Nov '15 inspector 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Iran
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Mexico
  1. American Idol
  2. NASA
  3. Fort Hood
  4. Iraq
  5. China
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,617 • Total comments across all topics: 278,506,786

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC