CSME training for Guyana's secondary school teachers

GEORGETOWN, Guyana -- Secondary school teachers in Guyana are set to be more knowledgeable about the CARICOM Single Market and Economy . This is due to the Caribbean Community Secretariat's hosting of a two-day CSME training workshop starting on Tuesday in Berbice.

Chicago, IL

