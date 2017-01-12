Cops, prisoners injured after police bus crashes at Uitvlugt
Police officers and prisoners travelling from Essequibo to Georgetown sustained injuries yesterday when the bus they were in crashed into the garage gate at Tiwari's Drug Store at Uitvlugt, West Coast Demerara, while avoiding a collision with a truck. Seven police officers were injured in the accident.
