CARICOM/UN Women Sign MOU on Gender Equality and Empowerment

On 9 January 2017, the Caribbean Community Secretariat signed a Memorandum of Understanding with UN_Women to support the Community's work on gender and regional statistics. The MOU on Gender Equality and the Empowerment of Women includes collaboration in the provision of Caribbean-wide data, statistics and analysis on the implementation of the gender dimensions of the Sustainable Development Goals and the SIDS Accelerated Modalities of Action known as the SAMOA Pathway.

