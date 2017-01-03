CARICOM/UN Women Sign MOU on Gender E...

CARICOM/UN Women Sign MOU on Gender Equality and Empowerment

On 9 January 2017, the Caribbean Community Secretariat signed a Memorandum of Understanding with UN_Women to support the Community's work on gender and regional statistics. The MOU on Gender Equality and the Empowerment of Women includes collaboration in the provision of Caribbean-wide data, statistics and analysis on the implementation of the gender dimensions of the Sustainable Development Goals and the SIDS Accelerated Modalities of Action known as the SAMOA Pathway.

Chicago, IL

