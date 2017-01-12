CARICOM, Serbia Formalise Diplomatic ...

CARICOM, Serbia Formalise Diplomatic Relations

The Caribbean Community and the Republic of Serbia on Wednesday formalised diplomatic relations with a first Ambassador accredited to CARICOM from the south eastern European country. CARICOM Secretary-General, Ambassador Irwin LaRocque, accepted the credentials of His Excellency Djerdj MatkoviA at a simple ceremony at the Headquarters of the CARICOM Secretariat in Georgetown, Guyana on 11 January 2017, welcoming him to the "Community's network of friends."

Chicago, IL

