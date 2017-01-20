CARICOM Cherishes Haiti's Membership - " Secretary-General On Its 213th Independence Anniversary
CARICOM Secretary-General Ambassador Irwin LaRocque has congratulated Haiti on its 213th anniversary as an Independent nation, saying the country's liberation was a catalyst for independence for other countries in Latin America and later, of the Caribbean. Haiti gained its independence on 1 January 1804 after a hard fought anti-slavery and anti-colonial battle against the French colonisers.
