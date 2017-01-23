CARICOM and the Netherlands renew cooperation mechanism

GEORGETOWN, Guyana) -- The Caribbean Community and the Netherlands on Wednesday renewed a mechanism for diplomatic cooperation with the accreditation of a new envoy to CARICOM, Jules Bijl. In a ceremony at the Headquarters of the CARICOM Secretariat on 18 January 2017, CARICOM secretary-general, Irwin LaRocque, said the Community was keen to learn more of Netherland's experiences in a range of areas.

