CARICOM and the Netherlands renew coo...

CARICOM and the Netherlands renew cooperation mechanism

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jan 20 Read more: Caribbean News Now!

GEORGETOWN, Guyana) -- The Caribbean Community and the Netherlands on Wednesday renewed a mechanism for diplomatic cooperation with the accreditation of a new envoy to CARICOM, Jules Bijl. In a ceremony at the Headquarters of the CARICOM Secretariat on 18 January 2017, CARICOM secretary-general, Irwin LaRocque, said the Community was keen to learn more of Netherland's experiences in a range of areas.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Caribbean News Now!.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News GUYANA: Govt Complicity With Drug Ring Aired in... (Aug '09) Apr '16 INSPECTOR 8
News U.S. oil giant adds fuel to Venezuela-Guyana te... (Jun '15) Feb '16 embellished 9
News Guyana To Raise Border Issue At CARICOM Summit (Feb '16) Feb '16 embellished 2
News Vincent Teekah - the murder we know nothing of (Feb '08) Feb '16 GTsuperman 61
News Mendocino County history: Tim Stoen authors boo... (Dec '15) Dec '15 Here Is One 3
News Guyana reaffirms Palestinian statehood and Arab... (Nov '15) Nov '15 inspector 1
News Four injured in collision near Camp Ayanganna (Oct '15) Nov '15 inspector 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,527 • Total comments across all topics: 278,195,579

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC