AFC supports Granger's rejection of nominees for Gecom chair-Ramjattan

The Alliance for Change stands by President David Granger's rejection of the six nominees submitted by Opposition Leader Bharrat Jagdeo for the position of Chairperson of the Guyana Elections Commission and party leader Khemraj Ramjattan says the Head of State doesn't have to give a reason. "My understanding is that the six names [are] unacceptable and anything else he says is merely obiter [dicta].

Start the conversation, or Read more at Stabroek News.