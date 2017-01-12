AFC backs government on revoking of R...

AFC backs government on revoking of Red House lease

Read more: Stabroek News

The Alliance for Change fully supports government's position that the lease brokered by People Progressive Party for the rental of Red House was illegal and was justifiably revoked by President David Granger. The party vowed to also stand with the President to preserve the history of all presidents of this country saying that the late president Cheddi Jagan would have never condoned misappropriating property.

Chicago, IL

