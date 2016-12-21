Trade unions, private sector still seeking budget meeting with National Assembly leaders
Trade unions and the Private Sector Commission today said they are still seeking an audience with key leaders in the National Assembly on budget 2017 but are yet to hear from the government side or the Speaker of the National Assembly, Dr Barton Scotland. In a statement today, the PSC, TUC and FITUG said it appears that deliberate efforts are being made to avoid having an engagement with them.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Stabroek News.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|GUYANA: Govt Complicity With Drug Ring Aired in... (Aug '09)
|Apr '16
|INSPECTOR
|8
|U.S. oil giant adds fuel to Venezuela-Guyana te... (Jun '15)
|Feb '16
|embellished
|9
|Guyana To Raise Border Issue At CARICOM Summit (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|embellished
|2
|Vincent Teekah - the murder we know nothing of (Feb '08)
|Feb '16
|GTsuperman
|61
|Mendocino County history: Tim Stoen authors boo... (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Here Is One
|3
|Guyana reaffirms Palestinian statehood and Arab... (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|inspector
|1
|Four injured in collision near Camp Ayanganna (Oct '15)
|Nov '15
|inspector
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC