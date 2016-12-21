Trade unions, private sector still se...

Trade unions, private sector still seeking budget meeting with National Assembly leaders

Trade unions and the Private Sector Commission today said they are still seeking an audience with key leaders in the National Assembly on budget 2017 but are yet to hear from the government side or the Speaker of the National Assembly, Dr Barton Scotland. In a statement today, the PSC, TUC and FITUG said it appears that deliberate efforts are being made to avoid having an engagement with them.

