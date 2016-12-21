Red House lease is invalid, President...

Red House lease is invalid, President can revoke it - AG's Chambers

Wednesday Dec 28 Read more: Stabroek News

The purported lease of Red House on High Street to the Cheddi Jagan Research Centre is invalid on three grounds and President David Granger can revoke it. On August 21, 2015, Minister of State, Joseph Harmon told Parliament that the People's Progressive Party/Civic had privatized the CJRC and had been leasing the property for a mere $1000 per month.

Chicago, IL

