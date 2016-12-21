RC church body urges Granger, Jagdeo ...

RC church body urges Granger, Jagdeo to initiate national healing

Saturday Dec 10

The Justice and Peace Commission of the Roman Catholic Church has called on President David Granger and Opposition Leader Bharrat Jagdeo to engage and agree on a programme of healing to counter the brokenness in Guyana. In a statement issued yesterday, the JPC urged the leaders to work towards relieving "the nation of its pain and lead us to the promised land of trust in each other."

Chicago, IL

