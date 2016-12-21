Prince Harry's visit to Guyana children's home founded by Moonies sect defended

Prince Harry's visit to a Caribbean children's home founded by the religious sect known as the Moonies has been defended by Britain's High Commissioner to Guyana - who described the work of its manager as "amazing". Harry spent an hour touring Joshua House Children Centre in the capital Georgetown, an institution run by Gladys Accra, who is a member of the Unification Church - known as the Moonies after its founder Sun Myung Moon.

