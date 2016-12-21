Prince Harry's visit to Guyana childr...

Prince Harry's visit to Guyana children's home founded by Moonies sect defended

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Dec 4 Read more: Freepressseries.co.uk

Prince Harry's visit to a Caribbean children's home founded by the religious sect known as the Moonies has been defended by Britain's High Commissioner to Guyana - who described the work of its manager as "amazing". Harry spent an hour touring Joshua House Children Centre in the capital Georgetown, an institution run by Gladys Accra, who is a member of the Unification Church - known as the Moonies after its founder Sun Myung Moon.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Freepressseries.co.uk.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News GUYANA: Govt Complicity With Drug Ring Aired in... (Aug '09) Apr '16 INSPECTOR 8
News U.S. oil giant adds fuel to Venezuela-Guyana te... (Jun '15) Feb '16 embellished 9
News Guyana To Raise Border Issue At CARICOM Summit (Feb '16) Feb '16 embellished 2
News Vincent Teekah - the murder we know nothing of (Feb '08) Feb '16 GTsuperman 61
News Mendocino County history: Tim Stoen authors boo... (Dec '15) Dec '15 Here Is One 3
News Guyana reaffirms Palestinian statehood and Arab... (Nov '15) Nov '15 inspector 1
News Four injured in collision near Camp Ayanganna (Oct '15) Nov '15 inspector 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Ebola
  3. Wall Street
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,354 • Total comments across all topics: 277,266,361

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC