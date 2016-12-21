President awaiting CVs for GECOM nomi...

President awaiting CVs for GECOM nominees

President David Granger yesterday said that he has asked Opposition Leader, Bharrat Jagdeo to provide the curricula vitae for the six persons he has nominated for Chairman of the Guyana Elections Com-mission , according to a release from the Ministry of the Presidency. He said this is needed "so that he can determine their suitability for the post according to the requirements outlined in the Constitution of Guyana."

