PPP to challenge Red House lease revocation

Opposition Leader Bharrat Jagdeo today said that the PPP will challenge the government's decision to revoke the lease of Red House to the Cheddi Jagan Research Centre Inc which was announced yesterday by President David Granger. Jagdeo made the announcement at a press conference at Freedom House.

Chicago, IL

