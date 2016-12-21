Nine-year-old dies in freak accident at childrena s home

A nine-year-old orphan, who has been living at the Alpha Children's Home since she was a baby, died on Sunday after he was hit by a car that was being driven by another member of the home. Founder of the Alpha Children's Home, Esther Bruyning told the Guyanabased Demerara Waves Online publication that the accident occurred on the compound of the facility at Gay Park, Providence, New Amsterdam, Berbice.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Jamaica Observer.