Mabaruma persisting: Brisk trade ongoing with Venezuela

Friday Dec 16

Whatever the relations between Guyana and Venezuela, residents of border communities remain unrestrained in their conduct of a brisk trade in whatever goods and services they can offer each other. From Venezuela, it is mostly oil that finds its way across the divide and into Mabaruma, with or without the knowledge of the authorities on either side.

