Jagdeo says five PPP/C MPs targeted over property taxes
Leader of the Opposition, Bharrat Jagdeo yesterday accused the Guyana Revenue Authority of victimisation after five of his party's Members of Parliament were served with letters regarding property tax. At a press conference, Jagdeo said that the budget debate was not even completed when the letters were served and suspects that it was because of vindictiveness of the government or Minister of Finance, Winston Jordan.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|GUYANA: Govt Complicity With Drug Ring Aired in... (Aug '09)
|Apr '16
|INSPECTOR
|8
|U.S. oil giant adds fuel to Venezuela-Guyana te... (Jun '15)
|Feb '16
|embellished
|9
|Guyana To Raise Border Issue At CARICOM Summit (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|embellished
|2
|Vincent Teekah - the murder we know nothing of (Feb '08)
|Feb '16
|GTsuperman
|61
|Mendocino County history: Tim Stoen authors boo... (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Here Is One
|3
|Guyana reaffirms Palestinian statehood and Arab... (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|inspector
|1
|Four injured in collision near Camp Ayanganna (Oct '15)
|Nov '15
|inspector
|2
