Jagdeo says five PPP/C MPs targeted over property taxes

Leader of the Opposition, Bharrat Jagdeo yesterday accused the Guyana Revenue Authority of victimisation after five of his party's Members of Parliament were served with letters regarding property tax. At a press conference, Jagdeo said that the budget debate was not even completed when the letters were served and suspects that it was because of vindictiveness of the government or Minister of Finance, Winston Jordan.

