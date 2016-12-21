Jagdeo names six for President to pic...

Jagdeo names six for President to pick new Gecom head

Leader of the Opposition Bharrat Jagdeo today submitted a list of six names to President David Granger from which he would hopefully choose the chairman of the Guyana Elections Commission.

Chicago, IL

