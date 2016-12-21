Hundreds of Wales sugar workers remain in limbo
With the year almost at an end, hundreds of Wales estate workers remain in limbo and Minister of Agriculture, Noel Holder yesterday said that sugar is no longer viable and that GuySuCo does not see a way to make the Skeldon estate profitable. He told the media at an end-of-year press conference that the issues of the Wales estate need a lot of discussion and that it would be brought up at a special meeting tomorrow morning that would include selected ministers and some members of the opposition People's Progressive Party/Civic and the sugar unions: Guyana Agricultural and General Workers' Union and NAACIE.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Stabroek News.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|GUYANA: Govt Complicity With Drug Ring Aired in... (Aug '09)
|Apr '16
|INSPECTOR
|8
|U.S. oil giant adds fuel to Venezuela-Guyana te... (Jun '15)
|Feb '16
|embellished
|9
|Guyana To Raise Border Issue At CARICOM Summit (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|embellished
|2
|Vincent Teekah - the murder we know nothing of (Feb '08)
|Feb '16
|GTsuperman
|61
|Mendocino County history: Tim Stoen authors boo... (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Here Is One
|3
|Guyana reaffirms Palestinian statehood and Arab... (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|inspector
|1
|Four injured in collision near Camp Ayanganna (Oct '15)
|Nov '15
|inspector
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC