Guyana Suspends Trade In Barbados Dollar
A deluge of Barbadian dollars on the Guyana market has resulted in that country's central bank today temporarily suspending trade in this island's currency. Guyana's monetary authorities also moved against the Trinidad and Tobago dollar, and though trading is temporarily suspended, the central bank said persons conducting "legitimate" business could still deal in the dollars of the two Caribbean Community member states.
