Guyana sugar producers scale down after missing 2016 target

Saturday Dec 31

" Officials say Guyana's sugar producers have missed this year's projections by 56,000 metric tons as they prepare to sell off or shutter industry facilities. Agriculture Minister Noel Holder said Saturday that the state-owned Guyana Sugar Corporation's production will total 183,000 metric tons.

Chicago, IL

