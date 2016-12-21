Guyana says country's gold production...

Guyana says country's gold production is at a record level

Saturday Dec 10

GEORGETOWN, Guyana : Guyana says it has produced a record 641,000 ounces of gold this year earning more than US$750 million. Natural Resources Minister Raphael Trotman said that the production figure is far more than the projected target of 550,000 ounces.

Chicago, IL

