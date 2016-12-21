Guyana Bracing For More Rain, Floods

GEORGETOWN, Guyana, Dec 24 2016 - Guyana is bracing for more rains and floods with the National Weather Watch Centre predicting heavy rainfall over the next seven days. The centre in a statement Saturday, said that up to 80 mm of rainfall is expected in some regions and that on Christmas Day, 15 to 55 mm of rainfall is expected.

