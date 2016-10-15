Granger and StuartDec. 6, 2016, 10:15 PM Ast

Granger and StuartDec. 6, 2016, 10:15...

Tuesday Dec 6

At the Grantley Adams International Airport last Friday morning, they were making plans towards an official send-off for the Guyanese president David Granger. With a Guyana Defence Force jet sitting on the tarmac, members of the Barbados Defence Force were creating the environment, and making arrangements for a ceremony befitting a favourite and favoured visitor.

