E.R. Braithwaite, Author of to Sir, w...

E.R. Braithwaite, Author of to Sir, with Love, Dies at Age 104

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Dec 13 Read more: BroadwayWorld.com

E. R. Braithwaite, Guyanese-born United States novelist, writer, teacher, and diplomat, who was best known for his stories of social conditions and racial discrimination against black people, has died at the age of 104. He was the author of the 1959 autobiographical novel To Sir, With Love which was made into a 1967 British drama film of the same title, starring Sidney Poitier and singer Lulu.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News GUYANA: Govt Complicity With Drug Ring Aired in... (Aug '09) Apr '16 INSPECTOR 8
News U.S. oil giant adds fuel to Venezuela-Guyana te... (Jun '15) Feb '16 embellished 9
News Guyana To Raise Border Issue At CARICOM Summit (Feb '16) Feb '16 embellished 2
News Vincent Teekah - the murder we know nothing of (Feb '08) Feb '16 GTsuperman 61
News Mendocino County history: Tim Stoen authors boo... (Dec '15) Dec '15 Here Is One 3
News Guyana reaffirms Palestinian statehood and Arab... (Nov '15) Nov '15 inspector 1
News Four injured in collision near Camp Ayanganna (Oct '15) Nov '15 inspector 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Ebola
  3. Wall Street
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,335 • Total comments across all topics: 277,266,203

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC