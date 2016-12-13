E.R. Braithwaite, Author of to Sir, with Love, Dies at Age 104

E. R. Braithwaite, Guyanese-born United States novelist, writer, teacher, and diplomat, who was best known for his stories of social conditions and racial discrimination against black people, has died at the age of 104. He was the author of the 1959 autobiographical novel To Sir, With Love which was made into a 1967 British drama film of the same title, starring Sidney Poitier and singer Lulu.

