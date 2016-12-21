CDF funds for agricultural development in GuyanaDec. 14, 2016, 8:42 PM Ast
GEORGETOWN, Guyana, Dec 14, CMC - Guyana Wednesday signed a multi-million dollar loan with the Caribbean Development Fund that will be used to assist more than 150 farmers in several regions as a result of improved agricultural infrastructure. Finance Minister, Winston Jordan, said the agreement is yet another demonstration of the emerging relationship between the government and the CDF and said he hoped that the project will take an example from the previous CDF funded projects where roads to various farming lands were upgraded.
