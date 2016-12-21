Caricom Welcomes New US-Caribbean Str...

Caricom Welcomes New US-Caribbean Strategic Engagement Act

Friday Dec 16

GEORGETOWN, Guyana - The Caribbean Community has welcomed the passage of the United States-Caribbean Strategic Engagement Act, which is aimed at consolidating Washington's engagement with the Caribbean. While the Guyana-based Caricom Secretariat re-issued a statement by one of the US congressmen, who tabled the bill without comment, St Kitts-Nevis Ambassador to the United States, Thelma Phillip Browne, said she welcomes the wide range of community and institutional support which the bill provides, but is particularly enthused by the potential support for "public health advances and cooperation on health concerns and threats".

