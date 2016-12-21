Caricom Hails Relationship With Cuba

Caricom Hails Relationship With Cuba

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Dec 9 Read more: WINN FM 98.9

GEORGETOWN, Guyana - Chairman of the Caribbean Community , Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit, has hailed the 'mutually beneficial relationship' with Cuba as the 15-member regional grouping marks the 44th anniversary of Caricom-Cuba diplomatic relations. "The friendship between Caricom and the Republic of Cuba has grown stronger as we have built a mutually beneficial relationship over the past 44 years.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WINN FM 98.9.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News GUYANA: Govt Complicity With Drug Ring Aired in... (Aug '09) Apr '16 INSPECTOR 8
News U.S. oil giant adds fuel to Venezuela-Guyana te... (Jun '15) Feb '16 embellished 9
News Guyana To Raise Border Issue At CARICOM Summit (Feb '16) Feb '16 embellished 2
News Vincent Teekah - the murder we know nothing of (Feb '08) Feb '16 GTsuperman 61
News Mendocino County history: Tim Stoen authors boo... (Dec '15) Dec '15 Here Is One 3
News Guyana reaffirms Palestinian statehood and Arab... (Nov '15) Nov '15 inspector 1
News Four injured in collision near Camp Ayanganna (Oct '15) Nov '15 inspector 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Ebola
  3. Wall Street
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,335 • Total comments across all topics: 277,266,239

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC