Badly decomposed body discovered in New Amsterdam
The badly decomposed body of a 65-year-old man was discovered in his home at Lot 40 Paul Stewart Housing Scheme, New Amsterdam, Berbice. According to residents, Hercules resided alone and was last seen on Christmas Eve.
