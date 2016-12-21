Around 35 percent of medicines import...

Around 35 percent of medicines imported into Guyana are fake and unsafe for medical use

Tuesday Dec 13 Read more: Caribbean News Now!

GEORGETOWN, Guyana -- A regional pharmaceutical investigator that gathers counterfeiting intelligence information for one of the largest pharmaceutical companies in the world has indicated that between 25% to 35% of the medicines that are being imported into Guyana from India and Brazil may be fake and unsafe for medical use. Allan Barrette, a third-party pharmaceutical investigator that handles counterfeiting investigations for British-based GlaxoSmithKline, one of the world's largest pharmaceutical manufacturers, provided this data in response to a week-long query that was made by the Guyana Guardian.

