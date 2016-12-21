Amaila Falls Hydropower Project now highly unlikely
The government today released the final report on the feasibility of the Amaila Falls Hydropower Project and the project now appears to be off the table as a number of risks have been pointed out by the author, Norconsult. Guyana's long term energy plan for the transition to the increased use of renewable energy is expected to be presented to Cabinet by mid-January.
