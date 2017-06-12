The Republic of Guinea's first offsho...

The Republic of Guinea's first offshore Licensing Round announced

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Jun 12 Read more: World News Report

The round will be open for six months from October 2017, with awards expected by October 2018. Companies will be able to submit bids on all open blocks.

Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Guinea rapper held for rape (Nov '15) Jan '16 Windowo 2
News Mamadi Diakite will Redshirt in 2015-16 for UVa... (Sep '15) Sep '15 Taysha 1
News Report: 5 months after infection, man spreads E... (May '15) May '15 No Kids 1
Premium Number Services (Jan '15) Jan '15 parascorp8 1
Fulani Translation (Dec '14) Dec '14 Akintunde 1
News Africans worst responders in Ebola crisis (Nov '14) Nov '14 Mohamed 1
News Ebola nations' neighbors enact preventions amid... (Oct '14) Oct '14 Jeff Brightone 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Kentucky Derby
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,939 • Total comments across all topics: 281,762,186

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC