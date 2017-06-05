Stellar to Sell Guinea Diamond Projects

Stellar to Sell Guinea Diamond Projects

Stellar Diamonds has agreed to sell its operations in the Republic of Guinea to BDG Capital for $2 million, after calling off a previous deal with Citigate Commodities Trading. Stellar's Guinea projects, which are not core to its overall business, consist of the BaoulA©, Mandala and Droujba assets, the diamond-development company said.

