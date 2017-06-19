President of the Republic of Guinea to Visit Japan
President Conde is the Chairperson of the African Union in 2017. 2. During his stay in Japan, the President will hold meetings with Mr. Shinzo Abe, Prime Minister of Japan on Tuesday, June 20 and will participate in Guinea-Japan Business Seminar, which will be hosted by the Embassy of the Republic of Guinea to Japan and Japan External Trade Organization , to deliver a keynote address.
