PHOTOS: Andre Ayew mobbed by thousands on visit to Guinea Conakry
Ghana star AndrA© Ayew has been in Guinea Conakry in the last 48 hours and was mobbed up by thousands upon arrival. The West Ham forward, who is on summer holidays, made the trip to the West African nation at the invitation of a long-time friend Ahmed Sekou Camara popularly known as Ahmed of Paris.
