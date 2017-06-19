Guinean President Alpha Conde (L) pre...

Guinean President Alpha Conde (L) presents a student with a tablet computer in October 2015 - AFP

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Jun 13 Read more: Egypt Today

Tensions began at a student forum held on June 1, when Conde ranted at a booing section of young attendees, accusing them of throwing a tantrum for jumping up and down while chanting "Tablets! Tablets!" Conde made a "one student, one tablet" campaign promise during a 2015 presidential election that has yet to materialize, with youth groups saying it embodies another failure by his administration to address holes in education financing. But what has really incensed Guineans is a widely shared video showing Conde's reaction to the students' cries, with both sides accusing the other of disrespect in a society where deference to elders is expected.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Egypt Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Guinea rapper held for rape (Nov '15) Jan '16 Windowo 2
News Mamadi Diakite will Redshirt in 2015-16 for UVa... (Sep '15) Sep '15 Taysha 1
News Report: 5 months after infection, man spreads E... (May '15) May '15 No Kids 1
Premium Number Services (Jan '15) Jan '15 parascorp8 1
Fulani Translation (Dec '14) Dec '14 Akintunde 1
News Africans worst responders in Ebola crisis (Nov '14) Nov '14 Mohamed 1
News Ebola nations' neighbors enact preventions amid... (Oct '14) Oct '14 Jeff Brightone 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. U.S. Open
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Cuba
  5. Kentucky Derby
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,509 • Total comments across all topics: 281,910,563

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC