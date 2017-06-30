Elgin seniors mark Flag Day with sole...

Elgin seniors mark Flag Day with solemnity

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Jun 14 Read more: Daily Herald

Halfway between mega-holidays Memorial Day and Independence Day lies Flag Day on June 14. It's not often celebrated. But this year The Greens of Elgin, a 90-unit condominium complex for seniors, commemorated it by dedicating its first flagpole -- and by looking at Wednesday's baseball-field attack in Alexandria, Virginia; wartime sacrifices and Vietnam dissent.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Guinea rapper held for rape (Nov '15) Jan '16 Windowo 2
News Mamadi Diakite will Redshirt in 2015-16 for UVa... (Sep '15) Sep '15 Taysha 1
News Report: 5 months after infection, man spreads E... (May '15) May '15 No Kids 1
Premium Number Services (Jan '15) Jan '15 parascorp8 1
Fulani Translation (Dec '14) Dec '14 Akintunde 1
News Africans worst responders in Ebola crisis (Nov '14) Nov '14 Mohamed 1
News Ebola nations' neighbors enact preventions amid... (Oct '14) Oct '14 Jeff Brightone 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. South Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Tornado
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,719 • Total comments across all topics: 282,155,313

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC