.com | French miner signs Guinea bauxite deal with Franco-Asian consortium

France's Alliance Miniere Responsable signed a deal on Wednesday with a Franco-Asian consortium to exploit bauxite in a western Guinean city that was recently the target of deadly protests against mining firms. Societe Miniere de Boke , a joint French-Chinese-Singaporean venture, has been operating in the city of Boke since 2014, and completed the deal with AMR at a Conakry hotel, an AFP journalist present said.

