With vaccines and vigilance, world better set for future Ebola outbreaks
The lessons learned from the world's worst Ebola epidemic and progress made in developing vaccines mean future outbreaks should be far less damaging, health experts said on Thursday. Presidents and ministers from Guinea, Liberia and Sierra Leone gathered in Conakry to celebrate those who had helped to contain West Africa's 2013-2016 epidemic, as well as the scientists who worked on vaccines against the deadly virus.
