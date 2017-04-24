Volcanic options third contiguous gol...

Volcanic options third contiguous gold property in the Mandiana district, Guinea

Volcanic Gold Mines Inc. is pleased to report that it has entered into a binding and exclusive Memorandum of Understanding to acquire an initial 70% interest in the Seimana Project in Guinea. This interest may be further increased to 100% through additional project expenditures.

