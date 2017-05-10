Security Council Press Statement on G...

Security Council Press Statement on Guinea-Bissau

The members of the Security Council expressed their deep concern over the protracted political and institutional crisis in Guinea Bissau as a result of the inability of political stakeholders to reach a lasting and consensual solution, leading to the current gridlock.

