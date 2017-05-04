Rwanda: Kagame to Meet AU Foreign Ministers Over Reforms Progress
Rwandan President Paul Kagame will next week meet with foreign ministers from the African Union member countries in Kigali to discuss ways of fast-tracking the implementation of the continental bloc's reforms. As the head of the restructuring process, President Kagame says that African countries need to move with speed to adopt and execute the proposed AU reforms in order to improve efficiency of the bloc.
