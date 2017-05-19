Residents flee as suspected cases of ...

Residents flee as suspected cases of Ebola outbreak in Congo grow

The World Health Organization said Ebola has killed three and sickened 20 people in the Congo's north since late April. Residents flee as suspected cases of Ebola outbreak in Congo grow The World Health Organization said Ebola has killed three and sickened 20 people in the Congo's north since late April.

Chicago, IL

