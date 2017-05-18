DCE confirmed amidst controversies

Sunday May 7

In spite of the high uncertainties that surrounded his confirmation, the President's nominee for Mamprugu Moagduri District of the Northern Region, Abu Adam received a 100% endorsement as District Chief Executive . The Assembly which was perceived to be dominated by members of the opposition National Democratic Congress gave an outright endorsement of 16 out of 16 votes representing 100%.

Chicago, IL

