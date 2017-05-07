.com | 21 killed as truck hits minibus in Guinea

.com | 21 killed as truck hits minibu...

21 killed as truck hits minibus in Guinea

Read more: News24

At least 21 people, mostly women, were killed in a head-on crash between a truck and a minibus packed with passengers in Guinea, police said on Sunday. The deadly crash took place on Saturday just north of the capital Conakry, with the minibus crushed by a truck which was carrying sand, authorities and AFP correspondents at the scene said.

Chicago, IL

