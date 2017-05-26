Cleaning up the tyrant's mess

Thursday May 25

President Adama Barrow faces the immense task of mending the mess he inherited from his predecessor, Yahya Jammeh. As a start, he liberated The Gambia's 171 political prisoners, incarcerated under the previous regime.

Chicago, IL

