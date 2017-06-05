Akufo-Addo confirms existence of Cabinet

Wednesday May 24

President Akufo-Addo has formally drawn down the curtain on speculations over the existence or otherwise of a Cabinet under his administration. The President has confirmed he has indeed, constituted his Cabinet in conformity with Article 76 of the 1992 constitution.

Chicago, IL

