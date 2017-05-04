What nationality are babies born on i...

What nationality are babies born on international flights?

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Apr 30 Read more: Manawatu Evening Standard

The girl, Kadiju, was born mid-flight after her mother, Nafi Diaby, unexpectedly went into labour while travelling from Conakry in Guinea to Ouagadougou in Burkina Faso. But it was Kadiju's nationality and place of birth that became a talking point, given she would be entitled to her mother's nationality by descent, though she may have been born in another country's airspace.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Manawatu Evening Standard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Guinea rapper held for rape (Nov '15) Jan '16 Windowo 2
News Mamadi Diakite will Redshirt in 2015-16 for UVa... (Sep '15) Sep '15 Taysha 1
News Report: 5 months after infection, man spreads E... (May '15) May '15 No Kids 1
Premium Number Services (Jan '15) Jan '15 parascorp8 1
Fulani Translation (Dec '14) Dec '14 Akintunde 1
News Africans worst responders in Ebola crisis (Nov '14) Nov '14 Mohamed 1
News Ebola nations' neighbors enact preventions amid... (Oct '14) Oct '14 Jeff Brightone 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. South Korea
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Gunman
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,520 • Total comments across all topics: 280,839,332

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC