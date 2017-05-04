What nationality are babies born on international flights?
The girl, Kadiju, was born mid-flight after her mother, Nafi Diaby, unexpectedly went into labour while travelling from Conakry in Guinea to Ouagadougou in Burkina Faso. But it was Kadiju's nationality and place of birth that became a talking point, given she would be entitled to her mother's nationality by descent, though she may have been born in another country's airspace.
Manawatu Evening Standard.
